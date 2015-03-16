(Adds detail about separate, previous outage affecting withdrawals)

LONDON, March 16 Britain's Rough gas storage site is undergoing maintenance from Monday until March 23, operator Centrica said in a regulatory update.

Centrica said "essential maintenance" began at 1000 GMT and will end at 0559 GMT on March 23, which will see gas injection capacity reduced by 12 million cubic metres.

In a separate outage announced last week, the withdrawal capacity at Rough, which is Britain's biggest storage facility, is currently reduced by 3 mcm a day until 1600 GMT on March 20. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)