LONDON, Sept 16 Britain has awarded planning permission to EDF Energy to build a 1,800 megawatt (MW) gas plant in Lincolnshire in the east of England, the government said on Wednesday.

Once built the plant would be able to run for up to 35 years and provide around 50 permanent jobs, with 1500 jobs generated during the plant's construction, the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)