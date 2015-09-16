(Adds background, comment)

LONDON, Sept 16 EDF Energy has been awarded planning permission to build an 1,800-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired power plant in Lincolnshire in the east of England, the government said on Wednesday.

Plans call for the plant to run for up to 35 years and provide around 50 permanent jobs, with 1500 jobs generated during construction, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in a statement.

Britain is experiencing increasingly tight winter power supplies due to power plant closures.

Its nuclear power plants are ageing, coal power stations are closing due to tightening environmental regulations and gas-fired plants have struggled to make profits.

Investment in gas-fired power generation is needed this decade and beyond to ensure Britain's security of energy supply.

"Continued investment in this vital industry, such as this new power plant, creates jobs but also helps keep the lights on as we move towards a cleaner energy future," DECC parliamentary under-secretary Lord Bourne said in the statement. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)