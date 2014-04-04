* Gas for delivery next week down 0.70p at 48.00p/therm
* UK total gas demand fell 25 pct y-o-y in March
LONDON, April 4 British wholesale natural gas
prices lost more ground on Friday morning as lack of demand due
to a slightly warmer weather outlook outweighed an undersupplied
market.
Gas prices for next-day delivery inched down by 0.05 pence
from the previous settlement to 47.95 pence per therm, while gas
for delivery next week was down 0.70 pence from the previous
settlement at 48.00 pence per therm.
Slightly warmer temperatures are forecast from Sunday,
according to the National Grid, which would reduce demand for
gas for heating.
Britain's gas system was undersupplied by around 9 million
cubic metres (mcm) on Friday morning, but demand was at 219.7
mcm, around 30 mcm below the seasonal norm.
Gas prices further out on the curve also all declined.
Gas for May delivery was down 0.52 pence at 47.88 pence per
therm and the Winter gas contract was 0.45 pence lower at 60.00
pence per therm.
Britain's total gas demand in March fell by 25 percent
compared to the previous year, the largest decline since
December 2011, National Grid data showed.
Weather was the main reason behind the demand drop in March,
said analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects.
March was around 0.74 degrees Celsius warmer than the
five-year norm. The first two weeks of April are also forecast
to be warmer than average.
For next winter, we expect colder weather and with falling
UK production and more gas into power due to coal plant
closures, this could leave the market tighter," the analysts
said.
"While ample gas in storage and higher imports of gas through
the InterconnectorUK will be more than enough to balance the UK
market, net gas storage withdrawals even in Q4 14 will have to
be higher than seen in Q4 13," they added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)