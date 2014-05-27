* Six LNG tankers expected to arrive by June 8

* Day-ahead gas trading at three-year low

LONDON May 27 British spot gas prices fell on Tuesday morning, with heavy supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to arrive over the next two weeks from Qatar.

Gas prices for for delivery the next day were trading at 43.8 pence per therm, down 1.35 pence from the previous close, representing a three-year low.

Gas for immediate delivery fell by 1.9 pence to 43.9 pence per therm.

Britain's gas system opened balanced on Tuesday, according to National Grid data, with demand and flows both forecast to be around 189 million cubic metres (mcm). Demand was slightly below normal seasonal demand of about 193 mcm.

Norwegian gas flows through the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, were at 9 mcm per day on Tuesday morning, slightly above Friday's 7 mcm.

Imports through Langeled are expected to remain lower than normal until the weekend because of maintenance at Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, the second biggest on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Meanwhile, six LNG tankers are expected to arrive in Britain between Tuesday and around June 8, adding heavily to gas supplies. Gas sent out from LNG terminals is estimated at about 51 mcm a day.

"Given the frequent cargo arrival, we expect South Hook sendout to increase slightly, at least to 50 mcm/d, until the end of May to accommodate these cargoes," Point Carbon analyst Marina Tsygankova said. "We expect LNG sendout to remain at around 50 mcm/day in June."

Further along the gas curve, prices for third-quarter gas were down 1 pence at 46.70 pence per therm and the winter 2014 contract was 0.75 pence lower at 60.85 pence per therm.

