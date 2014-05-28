* Next-day gas down 0.55 pence at 43.75 pence/therm

* Within-day gas up 0.4 pence at 44.2 pence/therm

May 28 British gas prices mostly eased on Wednesday on expectations of higher supplies from Norway from Thursday, warmer temperatures and healthy supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading at 43.75 pence per therm, down 0.55 pence from the previous close.

Norwegian gas flows to Britain fell by 8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday morning from the previous day average, mainly because of lower deliveries via the FLAGS pipeline.

However, Norway's second-biggest gas field, Ormen Lange, was expected to start ramping up production on Wednesday evening after it was shut down for maintenance last Friday, operator Royal Dutch Shell said.

"Going forward, we expect flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline to increase to around 20 mcm per day when Ormen Lange's maintenance ends," Point Carbon analyst Marina Tsygankova said.

From Thursday, temperatures are also expected to start rising steadily towards June 1, meteorologists said, which should reduce demand for gas further.

Deliveries of LNG are also healthy. Six LNG tankers are expected to arrive in Britain between Wednesday and June 8, adding heavily to gas supplies.

Further along the gas curve, the winter 2014 contract was also trading lower, down 0.31 pence at 60.84 pence per therm.

Bucking the trend, gas for within-day delivery rose by 0.4 pence to 44.2 pence per therm as Britain's gas system opened 28 mcm short.

Demand was forecast to be 210 mcm on Wednesday - above the seasonal norm of 192 mcm - because temperatures were slightly lower than normal. Supply, meanwhile, was predicted to be at 182 mcm, data from the National Grid showed.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney and David Goodman)