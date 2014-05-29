* Fall reflects reduced demand, healthy storage levels since January

* Mild winter led to lower demand for gas

* Prices could regain ground as system short on Thursday

LONDON, May 29 British day-ahead gas prices touched a four-year low on Thursday, reflecting oversupply, reduced demand for gas and healthy storage levels since the start of this year.

In early trade, prices for delivery the next day were trading at 42.95 pence per therm, down 0.45 pence from the previous close and at their lowest level since 2010.

By 0756 GMT, the contract was down 0.15 pence at 43.25 pence per therm.

"Prices are at these lows because the market has been oversupplied since January and we have a very healthy storage situation," said Point Carbon analyst Oliver Sanderson.

"The system is short of gas today but this is unconnected to the long-term supply situation. We have had a mild winter and consumption of gas is not picking up anywhere," he added.

Prices have been largely bearish this year due to a milder than average winter and spring which reduced demand for gas.

There were more injections into storage than usual during the winter. Centrica's Rough gas storage facility is 71 percent full, a record high level for this time of year.

Deliveries of LNG were also healthy. Five LNG tankers were scheduled to unload in Britain by June 8, while one was already docked, adding heavily to gas supplies.

Sanderson said prices could reverse losses or trade sideways later, as the UK gas system was actually undersupplied on Thursday.

Demand was forecast to be 199.6 mcm on Thursday, above flows of nearly 189.7 mcm/day, meaning the system was short of around 10 mcm of gas, data from National Grid showed.

Gas supplies from the UK's Continental Shelf were reduced and flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were also lower than usual, due to maitenance at the Norwegian Ormen Lange field.

Gas for immediate delivery was 0.70 pence lower at 43.00 pence per therm, while gas for delivery in September was down 0.25 pence at 47.50 pence per therm. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)