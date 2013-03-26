* Spot gas prices above 100 p/therm
* Cold weather to last all week - MetOffice
* Gas storage tanks 90 pct empty
* Some relief from LNG tankers
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 26 British wholesale gas prices
remained high on Tuesday morning as cold weather kept demand at
around 37 percent above the seasonal norm and gas storage levels
were extremely low.
Gas prices for delivery within the day as well as for
next-day deliveries were both above 100 pence per therm at 0830
GMT, at about the same levels as late on Monday. That compares
with a near record on Friday of about 150 pence. ().
The high prices were a result of unseasonably low
temperatures across Britain for much of March. UK gas demand was
expected to be 370 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday.
The high demand has depleted gas storage sites by around 90
percent (). With just over 500 mcm
left in tanks, the reserves are enough to cover 1.36 days worth
of current demand.
Britain's MetOffice said that the cold weather would last
until at least the end of the week, with conditions remaining
"cold or very cold, with moderate to severe frosts overnight".
The average daily depletion rate since the beginning of the
month, when the cold spell started, has been 0.44 percent, down
from 0.55 percent late last week, according to Reuters
calculations.
Projecting current depletion levels ahead, Britain could run
out of gas storage by around April 8 or 9. ()
LNG TANKERS BRING RELIEF
Some relief to Britain's gas infrastructure was seen to come
from overseas cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
With gas inflows seen at 391.7 mcm, the system was expected
to be oversupplied by around 21.7 mcm, according to data from
National Grid, providing the opportunity for some small gas
storage injections.
Traders said the additional supplies were coming from LNG
tankers.
"The high spot prices have attracted some LNG tankers that
would usually go to Asian buyers, where prices are normally
higher than in Britain," one gas trader said.
"This will bring a bit of relief to the system here, but the
situation remains incredibly tense, because just one unplanned
pipeline outage would seriously threaten supplies," he added.
Two tankers with a combined capacity of around 527,000 cubic
metres have delivered their LNG to Britain this week, and
another 350,000 cubic metres are expected to come in from two
ships by April 3.