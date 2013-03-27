* Prices jumped above 100 pence earlier in morning
* Britannia field outage cuts supplies
* Cold weather set to continue
LONDON, March 27 British wholesale gas prices
remained high in volatile trading on Wednesday, as several
production outages restricted supplies to the system amid high
demand and low stored reserves.
"The market is choppy.. if something drops off the network
people get very nervous," a trader from a European utility said.
The price of gas for Thursday delivery rose 1.25 pence to 99
pence per therm, due to high demand caused by cold weather and
gas for immediate delivery rose 0.25 pence to 98.75 pence.
Prices for both delivery periods jumped above 100 pence
earlier in the morning before steadying just below that level at
1030 GMT, price data showed.
That compares with a near record on Friday of about 150
pence. ().
Total reduced output by 5 million cubic metres
from its St. Fergus terminal for 24 hours from 0600 GMT, it said
in a market message.
A gas field in the North Sea called Britannia was on
Wednesday due to undergo maintenance for two days, restricting
supplies by 6 to 7 mcm of supplies to the system, ConocoPhillips
said.
The high prices were a result of unseasonably low
temperatures across Britain for much of March. UK gas demand was
28 percent above the seasonal average at 372 mcm, National Grid
data showed.
High demand has depleted gas storage sites by more than 90
percent with just 465 mcm left in tanks, according to figures
published by Gas Storage Europe.
Withdrawals from rapidly depleting storage sites continued
on Wednesday in response to high demand and prices.
"The April contract is trading almost 25 pence lower than
spot prices. This is the most attractive time to sell stored
gas," the trader said.
Britain's MetOffice said cold weather would last until at
least the end of the week, with conditions remaining "cold or
very cold, with moderate to severe frosts overnight."
U.S. forecaster Weather Services International also expects
colder-than-normal weather across western Europe from April
through June.
Projecting current depletion levels ahead, Britain could run
out of gas storage by around April 8 or 9. ()
Baseload power prices for Thursday delivery traded at 75.15
pounds per megawatt hour, tracking gains on spot gas markets.
Britain's electricity generating capacity is expected to
decline as ageing coal plants are taken offline, potentially
triggering higher demand for gas.
"In the UK, we expect 8.8 gigawatts of power plant closures
in 1Q13 (first quarter of 2013) - more than 10 percent of total
capacity," Barclays Capital said in a research note on
Wednesday, adding this will lead to a power price rise and
increase demand for gas-fired power plants.