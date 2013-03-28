* BBL pipeline, LNG supply down sharply from Wednesday

* Day-ahead demand to ease because of Easter getaway

* But weather stays cold

* Gas in storage at just 8% of capacity

LONDON, March 28 British prompt wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday as lower flows from pipelines and LNG terminals forced withdrawals from almost depleted storage sites as unusually cold weather kept demand strong.

By 1045 GMT, gas for immediate delivery was up 1.50 pence from Wednesday's close at 94.00 pence. The system was around 8 million cubic metres short as demand for gas was around 31 percent higher than the seasonal norm, according to National Grid..

Prices for within-day gas jumped to 100 pence earlier in the morning before sliding back towards an intraday low of 92 pence as flows began to increase.

Prices last Friday hit a near-record of around 150 pence. ().

The price of gas for day-ahead delivery fell 6.10 pence from Wednesday's close to 87.50 pence per therm, as traders anticipated lower demand for Tuesday next week.

April 2 is the next trading day because markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for Easter holidays.

At least a million Britons are expected to travel abroad over the next few days for the Easter break, meaning demand for gas is likely to be less than this week's levels, a trader said.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to hit lows of around zero Celcius until at least the middle of next week, the Met Office said.

Forecast flows of gas were 343.1 mcm for Thursday, down almost 33 mcm from 376 mcm on Wednesday, as flows from liquefied natural gas terminals fell to 13 mcm from 29 mcm.

Flows through the BBL pipeline from the Netherlands were down 13 mcm on Thursday, although the IUK pipeline from Belgium upped its supply by 6 mcm.

Withdrawals from storage were 51 mcm on Thursday, down from 64 mcm on the previous day, but the lower pipeline flows required a 3 mcm increase to 31 mcm at Rough, Britain's largest storage site.

The high demand has depleted gas storage sites by almost 92 percent, with just 390 mcm left in tanks by late Wednesday, according to figures published by Gas Storage Europe.

That figure is roughly equivalent to one day of gas demand.

Britain could run out of gas storage by around April 8 or 9, projections of current depletion levels suggest. ()

Although the likelihood of Britain running out of stored gas is deemed to be low, such an outcome could mean rationing of gas supplied to big industrial consumers, which last happened in 2010.

But imminent deliveries of LNG will likely reduce demand of stored gas and replenish stocks.

Baseload power prices for day-ahead delivery (April 2) traded at 64.75 pounds per megawatt hour, down 9.70 from Wednesday's close, but prices for delivery at the end of next week surged 25 pence to 67 pence.

"With Britain's gas storage running so low and the weather remaining cold, power traders don't want to be exposed to any new spikes in gas prices," said one electricity trader.