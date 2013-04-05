* Stored reserves drop below 5 pct of capacity
* Forecasters expect warmer weather from mid-April
* Outages loom over weekend and next week
LONDON, April 5 British weekend gas prices rose
on Friday after stored gas reserves plummeted this week as
looming production outages are expected to squeeze supplies and
the country heads into more abnormally cold weather.
The price of gas for weekend delivery rose 3.50 pence to
81.00 pence per therm on concerns over depleted storage sites.
"If we hear of any other maintenance outages or slightly
revised cold weather forecasts, then people get very nervous,
very quickly. Prices could jump by a lot," a UK gas trader said.
"Once we establish a buffer in the stored reserves, then we
should start to see prices come off," he added.
Withdrawals from Britain's gas storage sites accelerated
this week, pushing reserves below 5 percent of capacity.
Gas for immediate delivery rose 0.75 pence to 83.50 pence,
while the day-ahead contract for Monday increased 0.5 pence to
82.50 pence, price data showed.
Britain's gas market was undersupplied by 1.5 million cubic
metres/day (mcm), while demand at 305 mcm was about 15 percent
above the seasonal average.
Prices are expected to fall next week as warmer weather
begins to move in from Thursday.
Unseasonably cold weather, which has gripped Britain since
the beginning of March, has contributed to depleting the UK's
gas storage sites by 95.06 percent to just 235 mcm, according to
data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
That leaves the market with reserves of little more than
half a day's worth of gas consumption in case of a major supply
outage.
The UK's Teesside processing terminal is expected to undergo
maintenance from Saturday, reducing supplies to the UK market,
followed on Monday by a possible reduction in Norwegian exports,
analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Britain's Met Office said temperatures could reach 10
degrees Celsius by the weekend and that there were signs of more
typical conditions for this time of year by mid-April.
"This would leave the rest of the month with nearer average
temperatures, albeit still with a risk of overnight frost," it
said.