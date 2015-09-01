LONDON, Sept 1 British natural gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose by more than five percent to 40.20 pence per therm on Tuesday.

Traders said prices were pushed higher due to expectations of high demand on Wednesday and a likely reduction in supply.

British utility Centrica said an unplanned outage at its North Morecambe gas sub-terminal cut flows to zero on Tuesday.

Expectations of cooler weather on Wednesday were also expected to boost demand for gas from power stations. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Greg Mahlich)