* Gas system undersupplied by 20.2 mcm

* Prices on curve pressured by high storage levels

* Winter 2014 gas prices touch fresh lows

LONDON, July 1 British prompt prices for wholesale natural gas edged higher on Tuesday morning as continued maintenance at a North Sea platform and lower gas exports from Norway led to an undersupplied system.

Gas prices for within-day delivery traded at 39.10 pence per therm at 0836 GMT, up 0.10 pence on Monday's close. Prices for Wednesday delivery were up 0.30 pence at 38.85 pence per therm.

With supply flows at about 164.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Tuesday and demand expected to be about 185 mcm, the system was 20.2 mcm undersupplied, National Grid data showed.

The St Fergus gas terminal, which went into an outage of 10 mcm per day on May 30, was initially expected to resume gas supplies on June 27, but operator Total extended the interruption.

When functioning fully, St Fergus delivers an average of 21 percent of Britain's daily gas demand, according to Total's website. It is expected to return on July 2.

Flows through Norway's Langeled pipeline dropped on Tuesday morning as continental Europe took more Norwegian gas compared to the previous day.

Langeled flows were at around 15 mcm/day, down from around 30 mcm/day on Monday, National Grid data showed.

Further along the curve, prices slipped as demand is expected to remain weak and a mild winter has left ample gas in storage, traders said.

British gas prices for winter 2014 delivery hit a fresh low of 57.25 pence per therm, down 0.15 pence on Monday's close.

Britain's gas storage sites are 83 percent full compared with around 30 percent this time last year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

In Britain's power market, prices for day-ahead baseload (24 hours) delivery slipped, with the contract trading 0.25 pound lower at 36.25 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Dale Hudson)