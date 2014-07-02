* Gas storage levels are above 4 bcm
* Demand to remain very low in August and September
* Five LNG tankers to arrive by July 11
LONDON, July 2 British wholesale natural gas
prices for delivery next winter dropped to record lows on
Wednesday morning as the country's storage facilities filled
further due to low demand, providing a cushion for potential
winter supply disruptions.
Gas prices for delivery during the upcoming winter 2014/2015
season were trading at 56.35 pence per therm at 0845 GMT on
Wednesday, 0.6 pence below their last close and their lowest
level since the contract began trading in 2011 and over 20
percent lower than at the beginning of the year.
Traders said the price drops were largely a result of
healthy gas storages.
"The healthy outlook for supplies during the summer together
with the potential for long range storage to be full much
earlier than in previous years is knocking further value off the
front season, trading at a record low for the contract," one gas
trader said.
Britain's gas storage sites are currently filled to an
average of 84 percent, or over 4 billion cubic metres (bcm),
compared with a level of under 2.5 bcm at this time last year,
according to industry data.
Traders said weaker oil prices following reports of
improving Libyan supplies also had a bearish impact on gas
prices.
Front-month Brent crude prices were trading at $112.15 per
barrel on Wednesday morning, down from over $115.5 a barrel in
late June.
SPOT PRICES ALSO DOWN
Prices in Britain's spot market also dropped, with gas for
delivery the next day down over one pence per therm to 37.90
pence a therm and within-day delivery contracts 0.85 pence
weaker to 38.10 pence per therm.
"Gas demand in general is entering the year's lowest demand
period in July and August and immediate demand is dropping
further as the coming two days are going to see quite warm
weather," one gas trader said.
Heating demand for gas is expected to drop from 60 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day on Wednesday to just over 50 mcm by
Friday as average temperatures are seen to rise from the current
seasonal norm around 15.25 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees,
Reuters data shows.
While the demand outlook further weakens, the amount of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming into Britain is rising, with
five tankers expected to arrive by July 11, carrying enough gas
to meet 6.5 days' worth of current daily gas demand.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)