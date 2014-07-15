* Unplanned St Fergus terminal had pushed up prices on
Monday
* Analysts see price support from coal to gas fuel switching
LONDON, July 15 Wholesale natural gas prices in
Britain dropped on Tuesday morning due to a return to production
of North Sea gas fields that went into an unplanned outage the
previous day.
Gas prices for delivery within the day were trading at 36.25
pence per therm at 0820 GMT on Tuesday, down 1.6 pence since
their last close, and prices for delivery the next day were down
1.05 pence to 36.10 pence a therm.
Traders said the price falls were a result of an
oversupplied system following Wednesday's outage.
"Prompt prices have opened softer this morning on the back
of a long system and the return of St Fergus," one gas trader
said.
Production at the St Fergus natural gas terminal in Britain
restarted on Monday afternoon following an unplanned offshore
outage which resulted in reduced production and pushed up prices
in early Monday trading.
The lower prices also fed into the curve, where contracts
for delivery next winter were down 0.8 pence to 56.20 pence per
therm.
Research firm Energy Aspects said that at it saw support for
contracts around a price of 35 pence per therm as many utilities
would switch from coal to gas use for power generation at that
level, lifting gas demand.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)