* Day-ahead prices retreat from Tuesday's 2-week high
* UK system forecast to be undersupplied - National Grid
* Ukraine-Russia gas talks next week may affect prices
LONDON, Sept 17 Prompt natural gas prices in
Britain dipped on Wednesday following two days of strong gains,
as flows resumed at Shell's St Fergus terminal after an
unplanned outage on Tuesday.
The day-ahead contract was down 0.2 pence or 0.4 percent at
49.80 pence/therm by 0917 GMT, retreating from a two-week high
of 50.45 pence touched in the previous session.
On Tuesday, Shell said some minor unplanned
maintenance had impacted flows to St Fergus, but the company
failed to flag up the unplanned drop in volume to zero from
around 20 mcm/day on Monday evening.
"St Fergus receipts are not yet up to pre-outage levels of
22 million cubic metres. However, some gas has been re-routed
through Langeled, mitigating the impact," analysts at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon wrote, referring to the pipeline that
connects Britain to Norway.
An appreciating British pound also weighed on prices.
British gas demand, estimated to be 167.9 mcm on Tuesday,
was around 8 mcm above forecast supply, according to the
National Grid.
Temperatures across the country are also expected to remain
above seasonal norms until Sept. 22, meaning likely lower demand
for gas.
Front-month prices, however, were 1 percent higher at 51.50
pence/therm on concerns over medium-term disruptions in Russian
gas supplies, which accounts for around a third of Europe's
total consumption.
"The curve could also be slightly bearish for the prompt
depending on how market players view the potential for gas talks
next week to lead to a comprehensive agreement between
(Ukraine's) Naftogaz and (Russia's) Gazprom," the Point Carbon
analysts said.
Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through
Slovakia via Ukraine on Wednesday were similar to previous days
this week but still down from last week, Slovak pipeline
operator Eustream said on Wednesday.
Nominations, or the amount scheduled for entry, totalled
48.9 mcm, Eustream's website showed.
Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said the country was
receiving 19-20 mcm of gas per day from its eastern supply
route, 20 percent less than gas importer PGNiG had requested.
(Reporting by Michael Szabo; editing by Jason Neely)