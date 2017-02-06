LONDON Feb 6 Six wells out of 12 tested at Britain's Rough gas storage site will not return to service by the end of April this year, operator Centrica Storage Limited said.

Last year, operations at the site were restricted after identifying potential issues with well integrity. The site resumed gas withdrawals in December.

Centrica has completed pressure testing on 12 of 20 wells. Eight of those 12 passed the tests but two will need further work and will not be able to return to service by April 30.

Four out of the 12 did not pass the tests and will not return to service by that date either, CSL said.

"All 6 wells that are not capable of returning to service by 30 April 2017 have been isolated from the reservoir," the firm said in a Feb. 4 statement.

"The return to injection operations in 2017 remains subject to successfully completing well testing on all wells and confirmation that Rough can be safely returned to service," it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Apeksha Nair; Editing by Adrian Croft)