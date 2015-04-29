(Refiles to add the dropped word 'not' to headline)

LONDON, April 29 A sharp drop in gas flows from Britain's Rough storage site overnight was due to commercial reasons not operational issues at the facility, Centrica Storage Ltd said on Wednesday.

Rough flows to the National Transmission System, which is a network of gas pipelines supplying gas to power stations from natural gas terminals on the coast, fell to zero at around 2100 BST (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, National Grid data shows.

"This was purely commercial and there were no operational issues," a spokeswoman from Centrica Storage Ltd told Reuters. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)