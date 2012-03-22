(Releads with Centrica comment that injection capacity will be halved)

LONDON, March 22 Gas injection capacity at Britain's largest storage site, Rough, will be halved from March 26-31, operator Centrica said on Thursday.

"The injection capacity available to customers will be reduced by 50 percent," a spokesman said.

Capacity reduction will start at 0600 BST (0500 GMT) on March 26 and last until 0600 BST on March 31.

Gas stock withdrawals will still be possible during this period, a second spokesman said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)