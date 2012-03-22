(Releads with Centrica comment that injection capacity will be
halved)
LONDON, March 22 Gas injection capacity at
Britain's largest storage site, Rough, will be halved from March
26-31, operator Centrica said on Thursday.
"The injection capacity available to customers will be
reduced by 50 percent," a spokesman said.
Capacity reduction will start at 0600 BST (0500 GMT) on
March 26 and last until 0600 BST on March 31.
Gas stock withdrawals will still be possible during this
period, a second spokesman said.
