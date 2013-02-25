LONDON Feb 25 Withdrawal capacity at Centrica's Rough gas storage facility, Britain's largest, will be halved for 12 hours on March 3, the company said.

The reduction will start at 0000 GMT and end at 1200 GMT, Centrica said in a maintenance schedule, giving no reason for move.

Rough's withdrawal capacity will also be cut by half on Feb. 28, according to earlier guidance.