LONDON, March 11 Gas withdrawals from Britain's largest gas storage site, Rough, fell to zero during a brief unplanned outage on Monday, operator Centrica said.

The outage started at 0955 GMT on Monday and was expected to last one hour, the operator said in a market message.

By around 1045 GMT, gas flows from the North Sea site had resumed and risen to around 17 million cubic metres per day, National Grid data showed.