LONDON Oct 2 Britain's Rough gas storage facility began a withdrawal outage on Thursday morning which will last until Monday, operator Centrica said in a statement on Thursday.

It will reduce withdrawal capacity by 12 million cubic meters a day, Centrica said, without saying if the outage was scheduled or unscheduled.

The outage began at 0500 GMT on Thursday and is due to end at 0459 GMT on Oct. 6, it added.

In a separate statement Centrica said its North Morcambe gas sub-terminal in Britain had gone offline in an unplanned outage.

The sub-terminal, which has a total production capacity of 8.4 million cubic meters, came offline at 0600 on Thursday morning due to a technical process issue.

Centrica did not give a start date for its return.