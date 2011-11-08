LONDON Nov 8 British Energy Minister Chris
Huhne on Tuesday ordered regulator Ofgem to investigate whether
the UK has adequate gas supplies in the medium to long term amid
declining domestic production and a mounting backlash against
surging utility bills.
In a statement, Huhne said he had asked Ofgem "to look into
whether further action is needed to ensure that medium- to
long-term gas supplies for consumers remain secure.
"As our old coal and nuclear power stations shut down, gas
can provide flexible and reliable backup electricity to
complement the next generation of renewable and nuclear energy.
Our analysis shows that it is likely to remain significant
beyond 2030, particularly with commercial carbon capture and
storage," he said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)