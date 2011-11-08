(Adds detail, background from paragraph 4)
LONDON Nov 8 Britain ordered regulator Ofgem to
investigate whether the UK has adequate gas supplies in the
medium to long term amid declining domestic production and a
mounting backlash against surging utility bills.
In a statement on Tuesday, Energy Minister Chris Huhne said
he had asked Ofgem "to look into whether further action is
needed to ensure that medium- to long-term gas supplies for
consumers remain secure.
"As our old coal and nuclear power stations shut down, gas
can provide flexible and reliable backup electricity to
complement the next generation of renewable and nuclear energy.
Our analysis shows that it is likely to remain significant
beyond 2030, particularly with commercial carbon capture and
storage," he said.
Ofgem is due to submit its findings by May next year.
The probe seeks to address the risks of Britain's growing
need for gas imports as indigenous production continues a
decade-long decline, exposing consumers to rising global prices.
Japan's shift away from nuclear power and towards gas since
March and cutoffs in supplies from Libya have triggered a surge
in gas prices this year.
Short-term supplies are secure, however, and Britain's
offshore gas industry continues to attract significant
investments, boosting the lifespans of mature fields and
bringing new fields into production, Huhne's Department of
Energy and Climate Change said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)