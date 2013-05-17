LONDON May 17 The Shearwater gas field in the North Sea was shut down overnight due to an unplanned outage and is due to resume operations shortly, operator Shell said on Friday.

"Thus shutdown was due to unplanned maintenance and it's due to be back on stream shortly," a spokeswoman said.

Gas from the field flows onshore through the SEAL pipeline and volumes through the pipeline more than halved following the shutdown, National Grid data showed.