UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON May 17 The Shearwater gas field in the North Sea was shut down overnight due to an unplanned outage and is due to resume operations shortly, operator Shell said on Friday.
"Thus shutdown was due to unplanned maintenance and it's due to be back on stream shortly," a spokeswoman said.
Gas from the field flows onshore through the SEAL pipeline and volumes through the pipeline more than halved following the shutdown, National Grid data showed.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.