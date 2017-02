LONDON, March 9 Gas flows through Total UK's St Fergus terminal will drop by around 12 million cubic metres per day on March 14 for 12-18 hours, the operator said on Friday.

The reduction in gas flows will exclude imports through the Vesterled pipeline, which brings gas from Norway, the company said in a maintenance schedule.

The Vesterled pipeline will reduce gas transport volume on April 18, operator Gassco had already announced in a separate maintenance schedule. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)