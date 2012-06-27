LONDON, June 27 Gas flows through Total E&P UK's St. Fergus gas terminal will be reduced by 11.5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) for 21 days from Sept. 4, the company said on Wednesday.

The Versterled pipeline, which brings gas from Norway to the UK terminal, will not be affected by the flow reduction, Total E&P UK said in a maintenance schedule.

The outage roughly coincides with a 38 mcm/d drop in flows from St. Fergus announced by Norwegian gas infrastructure operator Gassco. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)