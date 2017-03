LONDON Feb 26 Britain's biggest underground gas storage facility, Rough, is undergoing an unplanned cut to withdrawals, operator Centrica said on Thursday.

The flow cut began at 0600 GMT and is expected to reduce withdrawal capacity by 6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, Centrica said in a market update.

The company said it did not know when the flow cut would end. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)