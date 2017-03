SINGAPORE May 19 Injection capacity at Britain's Rough natural gas storage facility will be reduced by 12 million cubic metres per day between May 18 and May 24, operator Centrica said.

The company said in a regulatory notice late on Monday that the restriction started at 1900 local time on May 18 and would last until 0559 on May 24, adding that the outage was due to "essential maintenance".

