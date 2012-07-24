LONDON, July 24 Britain has less gas storage capacity, relative to its annual
demand of around 80 billion cubic metres, than other major European gas consumers.
A decline in Britain's gas output and increasing demand from gas-fired power plants means
the UK will become ever more reliant on imports, which could leave it vulnerable to supply
shocks unless it can store more gas.
A series of gas storage projects have been approved and are being developed, but financing
problems and shrinking spreads between summer and winter gas prices have put many plans on hold.
Below is a table of existing and planned gas storage facilities in Britain:
EXISTING FACILITIES
-------------------
NAME OPERATOR SPACE FLOW RATE
(bcm) (mcm/d)
Rough Centrica 3.30 43
Hornsea SSE 0.30 18
Hatfield Moor Scottish Power 0.10 2
Holehouse Farm EDF Energy 0.10 8
Humbly Grove Star Energy 0.30 7
Aldbrough SSE/Statoil 0.17 (6 of 9 40 (full operations)
caverns)
Holford E.ON 0.06 (3 of 8 22 (full operations)
caverns)
LNG National Grid 0.18 32
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
------------------
NAME OPERATOR SPACE (bcm) START DATE
Aldbrough SSE/Statoil 0.16 expansion By summer 2012
Holford E.ON 0.16 Early 2013
Stublach Storengy UK (GDF) 0.40 First 2 caverns winter
2013; all 20 caverns in
2018
Hill Top Farm EDF Energy 0.10 First two caverns late
2012, all 10 caverns by
2017
IN PLANNING
-----------
NAME OPERATOR SPACE PLANNING STATUS
APPROVAL
Preesall Halite Energy 0.60 Submitted 2016
Portland InfraStrata 1.00 Unknown Delayed to
after 2016
Caythorpe Centrica 0.20 Feb 2008 On hold
Aldbrough II SSE/Statoil 0.42 May 2007 On hold
Whitehill Farm E.ON 0.40 Oct 2007 FID not before
2013, seeking
partners
Gateway Storage Stag Energy 1.50 Nov 2008 On hold
Bains Centrica 0.50 June 2009 Cancelled
Baird Centrica 1.70 Summer 2009 On hold
King Street NPL 0.20 Jan 2010 For sale
Saltfleetby Wingas 0.70-0.80 Sept 2010 On review, FID
in 2012
Deborah ENI 4.6 Oct 2010 Seeking
partners
Hatfield West Scottish Power 0.04 2011 In planning
Albury 1 Star Energy 0.2 n/a Cancelled to
transform into
small LNG
storage
Albury II Star Energy 0.7 n/a Cancelled to
transform into
small LNG
storage
Gateway II Stag Energy 1.5 No On hold
