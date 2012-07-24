LONDON, July 24 Britain has less gas storage capacity, relative to its annual demand of around 80 billion cubic metres, than other major European gas consumers.

A decline in Britain's gas output and increasing demand from gas-fired power plants means the UK will become ever more reliant on imports, which could leave it vulnerable to supply shocks unless it can store more gas.

A series of gas storage projects have been approved and are being developed, but financing problems and shrinking spreads between summer and winter gas prices have put many plans on hold.

Below is a table of existing and planned gas storage facilities in Britain:

EXISTING FACILITIES ------------------- NAME OPERATOR SPACE FLOW RATE

(bcm) (mcm/d) Rough Centrica 3.30 43 Hornsea SSE 0.30 18 Hatfield Moor Scottish Power 0.10 2 Holehouse Farm EDF Energy 0.10 8 Humbly Grove Star Energy 0.30 7 Aldbrough SSE/Statoil 0.17 (6 of 9 40 (full operations)

caverns) Holford E.ON 0.06 (3 of 8 22 (full operations)

caverns) LNG National Grid 0.18 32

UNDER CONSTRUCTION ------------------ NAME OPERATOR SPACE (bcm) START DATE Aldbrough SSE/Statoil 0.16 expansion By summer 2012 Holford E.ON 0.16 Early 2013 Stublach Storengy UK (GDF) 0.40 First 2 caverns winter

2013; all 20 caverns in

2018 Hill Top Farm EDF Energy 0.10 First two caverns late

2012, all 10 caverns by

2017

IN PLANNING ----------- NAME OPERATOR SPACE PLANNING STATUS

APPROVAL Preesall Halite Energy 0.60 Submitted 2016 Portland InfraStrata 1.00 Unknown Delayed to

after 2016 Caythorpe Centrica 0.20 Feb 2008 On hold Aldbrough II SSE/Statoil 0.42 May 2007 On hold Whitehill Farm E.ON 0.40 Oct 2007 FID not before

2013, seeking

partners Gateway Storage Stag Energy 1.50 Nov 2008 On hold Bains Centrica 0.50 June 2009 Cancelled Baird Centrica 1.70 Summer 2009 On hold King Street NPL 0.20 Jan 2010 For sale Saltfleetby Wingas 0.70-0.80 Sept 2010 On review, FID

in 2012 Deborah ENI 4.6 Oct 2010 Seeking

partners Hatfield West Scottish Power 0.04 2011 In planning Albury 1 Star Energy 0.2 n/a Cancelled to

transform into

small LNG

storage Albury II Star Energy 0.7 n/a Cancelled to

transform into

small LNG

storage Gateway II Stag Energy 1.5 No On hold (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)