LONDON, April 25 Utility Centrica said it had sold capacity at Rough, Britain's largest gas storage site, for the 12 months from May 2013 at a 30 percent discount to the price achieved last year.

The use of gas storage facilities has been declining as the profit from stocking low-priced gas in summer to be sold in winter, when prices rise, has been shrinking. Gas storage operators across Europe have been struggling to turn a profit.

"The average price paid for 2013/14 storage year SBUs (standard bundled units) is 23.283 pence per SBU," Centrica said in a market message on Thursday

The company is obliged under UK trading rules to disclose the average price for gas storage capacity sold.

The price is 31.2 percent lower than the 33.86 pence per SBU Centrica charged its customers on average for the 2012/13 season, reflecting the weakening summer-winter spread.

Centrica said it had sold all 455 million SBUs at Rough for the forthcoming season by Feb. 21.

Rough is around 10 kilometres long and 3 kilometres wide and can meet up to 10 percent of Britain's peak-day gas demand.