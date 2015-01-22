Jan 22 Britain's Rough gas underground storage facility has resumed operations after experiencing a partial outage, real-time flow data provided by National Grid showed.

The interruption at the Centrica-operated facility started at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, curtailing output capacity by 22 million cubic metres/day, but flows recovered to pre-outage levels overnight.

Gas withdrawals from the facility were around 43 mcm/day at 0653 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)