LONDON Jan 29 Britain's Hornsea gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage, reducing the facility's ability to handle gas deliveries by 16.6 gigawatt hours per day, operator SSE said on Thursday.

The outage began at 1540 GMT on Thursday and is expected to last until 2000 GMT on Thursday a regulatory update by SSE showed. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)