LONDON, March 16 Britain's Hilltop gas storage facility had its export and import capacity reduced at the weekend, operator EDF Energy said.

Import and export capabilities were cut by 53 percent, the firm said in a statement on Friday evening.

The reduction continued into Saturday. National Grid data suggests flows are at zero from the facility but the operator was not immediately available to comment.

