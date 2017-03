LONDON, March 23 Gas withdrawals will be cut at Centrica's Rough storage site in Britain at 1500 GMT for maintenance, the company said in a market update on Monday.

Withdrawals of gas would be reduced by 7 million cubic metres (mcm) a day, and the outage would end at 2100 GMT on Monday, Centrica said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)