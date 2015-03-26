UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 26 SSE has decided to mothball a third of the natural gas withdrawal capacity at its Hornsea gas storage facility in Britain due to unfavourable market returns, it said on Thursday.
"SSE has identified that the costs of operating, maintaining and upgrading the older withdrawal plant at its Hornsea facility are not currently supported by market returns," SSE said.
"It has decided to mothball 33 percent of the withdrawal capacity of the site (6 mcm/day) with effect from May 1, 2015," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.