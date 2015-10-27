LONDON Oct 27 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday launched a review of the storage capacity that the Rough gas facility operated by Centrica is obliged to sell after problems at the site.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) review started on Tuesday follows a request from Centrica to ensure that Britain's largest gas storage site is not obliged to sell more storage than it can physically deliver.

Centrica said that testing at the site will last until at least the end of the summer 2016 injection season, between September and December, to determine whether a storage limit of between 29 terawatt-hours (TWh) and 32 TWh could be lifted. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Goodman)