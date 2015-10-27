LONDON Oct 27 Britain's competition watchdog on
Tuesday launched a review of the storage capacity that the Rough
gas facility operated by Centrica is obliged to sell
after problems at the site.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) review started
on Tuesday follows a request from Centrica to ensure that
Britain's largest gas storage site is not obliged to sell more
storage than it can physically deliver.
Centrica said that testing at the site will last until at
least the end of the summer 2016 injection season, between
September and December, to determine whether a storage limit of
between 29 terawatt-hours (TWh) and 32 TWh could be lifted.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Goodman)