METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough, will see withdrawal capacity reduced by 6 million cubic metres/day in the early hours of Friday morning, operator Centrica said in a market note.
A planned pipeline inspection will reduce withdrawal capacity from midnight until 0559 GMT in the morning, the note said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.