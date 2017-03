Aug 3 Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough, is to move from dual train to single train gas injection on or around Aug. 6, its operator Centrica said on Monday.

"The exact date will depend on a number of factors, including customer nominations," the British utility said.

Centrica last month said it would extend a limit on the maximum operating pressure at Rough until the end of 2016 after it discovered a potential issue with well integrity.

The trains, or compressors, are used to inject gas into the facility. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, editing by Louise Heavens)