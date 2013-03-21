* Cold snap threatens to empty UK's gas storage by April 8
* Biggest utility Centrica has restricted storage
withdrawals
* Government monitoring situation closely, reviewing
arrangements
* Ageing power plants closing this month, Norway set for
maintenance
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 21 Britain is grappling with a
potential gas supply crisis as a late blast of winter depletes
stored reserves, coal power plants close and pending maintenance
in Norway threatens to further squeeze supply.
The country risks running out of stored gas by April 8 based
on the fall in its reserves seen since the cold hit at the
beginning of March, Reuters calculations show. (see chart)
Gas storage sites have been depleted by 90 percent, with the
equivalent of less than two days' consumption remaining, data
from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.
If the cold persists, as is forecast, the UK may need to cut
gas supplies to some big industrial customers, as it did in 2010
at a time of severe gas shortages.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said it
was monitoring the situation closely.
"Our market has spare import capacity built in. However, we
take gas security and the risk of harmful price spikes seriously
and monitor price and supply developments working closely with
National Grid," said Emily Towers, DECC's spokeswoman
responsible for energy supply and emergency planning.
"We are working with (the regulator) Ofgem to review our
market arrangements ...At the same time, we are diversifying our
energy mix to reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels and
putting in place policies to cut energy demand."
The rapid depletion of gas storage sites has prompted
operator Centrica, Britain's biggest power and gas
provider, to restrict withdrawals owing to falling reservoir
pressure, in a sign of the growing strain on the system.
NORWAY MAINTENANCE
Centrica took action this week, restricting withdrawals from
its Rough storage site, Britain's largest, to 37 million cubic
metres per day (mcm) from 42 mcm.
Traders expect further withdrawal restrictions over the
coming days but said this may not be sufficient to stop the
depletion if the cold persists.
Supplier Norway expects to idle around 40 mcm of its
offshore gas infrastructure for maintenance from April 1, piling
further pressure on Britain's gas market.
A core problem is that Britain has far less gas storage
capacity than its peers - 15 days' worth of demand when full
versus more than 100 days' worth in France and Germany.
"The lack of incentives for storage investment appears
indicative of the UK's wider gas sector, where investors
currently see regulatory risk as an insurmountable hurdle," said
Roderick Bruce, analyst at IHS Global Insight.
UK PLANTS CLOSING
There has also been a shortage in investment in power
generation, and ageing British coal plants that have exhausted
their operating lives are being closed, further constraining
energy supply.
Scottish Power's 1,200 megawatt (MW) Cockenzie
power station near Edinburgh stopped operating after 45 years of
service this month.
The British subsidiary of Germany's RWE will shut
its 2,000-MW Didcot facility for good this month as well.
.
There is also little relief seen in the weather forecast,
with temperatures to remain below seasonal norms until at least
mid-April, weather analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said. (see chart)
Britain's Met Office has warned of "cold or very cold"
weather into next week, while northern Britain "may possibly
experience colder than average conditions during April with a
risk of overnight frosts and perhaps further snowfall".
PRICE SPIKES
Wholesale gas prices in Britain have spiked to near-record
highs in March as traders fear supply disruptions.
"We are already importing at record levels from Norway and
continental Europe, and there is not a lot of LNG that could
fill the gap in the short-term," one UK-based gas trader said.
While the high gas prices could attract additional shipments
of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ships from Qatar, the world's
top LNG exporter, take around two weeks to reach Britain.
Two LNG tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain by the
end of the month, but traders said more would be needed.
"We need more gas, it's that simple, but any Qatari supplies
sent now would come too late to address the current shortage,"
another gas trader said. "The only hope is to receive re-exports
from somewhere in Europe where gas demand is not currently so
high."
Spanish and Italian LNG terminals have previously
re-exported LNG cargoes, but temperatures in Spain and Italy are
unusually low there, too.