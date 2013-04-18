LONDON, April 18 International Power, part of
France's GDF Suez, has stopped production at its
Teesside gas-fired power plant in Britain and said it was
considering future options for the site.
"The output of Teesside power station has recently been
reduced to zero from 45 MW (megawatts). We are currently looking
at future opportunities for the site but we can't provide more
details at this time," a spokeswoman said.
The power plant's original capacity of 1,875 MW was reduced
to 45 MW two years ago when gas-fired power plants started
making losses in the UK market due to high gas and low power
prices.
At the time, 60 employees took voluntary redundancies and
another 33 staff are currently working at the plant, the
spokeswoman said.
Operators of plants generating electricity from gas have
struggled to turn a profit in the last two years and some
station owners, including Centrica and SSE, have
announced closures or mothballing of capacity.
GDF Suez also plans to mothball three unprofitable gas-fired
power plants in France this summer.