LONDON, April 18 International Power, part of France's GDF Suez, has stopped production at its Teesside gas-fired power plant in Britain and said it was considering future options for the site.

"The output of Teesside power station has recently been reduced to zero from 45 MW (megawatts). We are currently looking at future opportunities for the site but we can't provide more details at this time," a spokeswoman said.

The power plant's original capacity of 1,875 MW was reduced to 45 MW two years ago when gas-fired power plants started making losses in the UK market due to high gas and low power prices.

At the time, 60 employees took voluntary redundancies and another 33 staff are currently working at the plant, the spokeswoman said.

Operators of plants generating electricity from gas have struggled to turn a profit in the last two years and some station owners, including Centrica and SSE, have announced closures or mothballing of capacity.

GDF Suez also plans to mothball three unprofitable gas-fired power plants in France this summer.