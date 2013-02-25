UK's Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 25 Gas production at ConocoPhillips' Theddlethorpe terminal in Britain stopped on Monday in an unplanned outage, but flows were expected to resume again on the same day, the operator said.
"Unplanned TGT outage. Investigation ongoing. Production expected to resume this gas day," the company said in a market message.
The terminal's typical daily production rate is 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres (mcm).
Flows through the terminal dropped to zero from 10 mcm at around 1545 GMT on Monday, National Grid data showed.
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.