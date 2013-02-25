LONDON Feb 25 Gas production at ConocoPhillips' Theddlethorpe terminal in Britain stopped on Monday in an unplanned outage, but flows were expected to resume again on the same day, the operator said.

"Unplanned TGT outage. Investigation ongoing. Production expected to resume this gas day," the company said in a market message.

The terminal's typical daily production rate is 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres (mcm).

Flows through the terminal dropped to zero from 10 mcm at around 1545 GMT on Monday, National Grid data showed.