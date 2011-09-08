LONDON, Sept 8 BG's North Sea Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms have shut down for planned maintenance, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Everest platform closed on Sept. 6 and the Lomond platform has been shut since Wednesday, she said.

"We don't, as a matter of course, say when they are due back, as it is routine work," she added.

North Sea gas from all three platforms are exported via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) to Britain's Teesside terminal.

Gas flows from BP's Teesside terminal have been at zero since Wednesday due to the maintenance offshore, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)