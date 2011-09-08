(Adds PX Teesside maintenance shutdown)

LONDON, Sept 8 BG's North Sea Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms have shut down for planned maintenance, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Everest platform closed on Sept. 6 and the Lomond platform has been shut since Wednesday, she said.

"We don't, as a matter of course, say when they are due back, as it is routine work," she added.

North Sea gas from all three platforms is exported via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) to Britain's Teesside terminal.

Gas flows from BP's Teesside terminal have been at zero since Wednesday due to the maintenance offshore, a company spokesman said.

PX's Teesside terminal has also shut down for planned maintenance which will last throughout September.

Gas flows from the terminal have been cut since last week. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)