By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 11 Britain's motorists have Saudi
oil minister Ali al-Naimi to thank as the country's supermarkets
cut the price of petrol to less than one pound per litre for the
first time in six years.
Morrisons, the country's fourth-largest grocer, has cut the
price of unleaded gasoline to 99.9 pence per litre, the lowest
price excluding special promotions since 2009, and other
supermarkets are expected follow, according to the BBC.
Brent prices have fallen to $39 per barrel for the first
time since 2008/09 after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to agree a production level at
its meeting on Dec. 4.
Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have
forecast the oil market will remain oversupplied in 2016,
sending oil prices crashing to new lows.
Cheaper fuel as well as continued economic expansion and a
faster rise in wages have combined to produce a surge in traffic
on Britain's roads.
Traffic volumes rose by 2.2 percent in the 12 months ending
in September compared with the prior period, according to the UK
Department for Transport.
Traffic has increased for 10 consecutive quarters, for the
first time exceeding the previous peak, set back in 2007 before
the recession (tmsnrt.rs/1NZxHNX).
Traffic growth mostly reflects the steady increase in
economic activity and employment but lower fuel prices may also
have contributed, the department says.
The increase in traffic is the fastest and most consistent
for more than decade stretching back to the early 2000s, before
fuel prices started to climb sharply.
Vehicles sales are also booming, according to the Society of
Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a trade association.
For the first time since 2004, new car registrations topped
2 million in the first nine months of 2015. In September,
registrations reached their highest ever level for the time of
year.
Surging traffic and vehicle sales look a lot like the United
States, where traffic volumes increased by 3.5 percent in the
first nine months of the year, according to the Federal Highway
Administration.
U.S. sales of cars and light trucks are on course this year
to exceed the prior record set back in 2000, according to
WardsAuto.
Cheaper fuel sales have also encouraged consumers to buy
larger and more fuel-hungry sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and
crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) rather than smaller cars.
Sales of light trucks, a category that includes SUVs and
CUVs, are up 12 percent this year, while car sales have fallen
by 2 percent, according to Wards.
As a result, U.S. gasoline consumption has risen almost 3
percent so far this year, the fastest increase since 2005,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Cheaper fuel may not last indefinitely. Saudi officials have
indicated they believe oil prices of $60-80 per barrel will be
needed in the longer-term to sustain investment in production.
"A prolonged period of low oil prices is ... unsustainable,
as it will induce large investment cuts and reduce the
resilience of the oil industry, undermining the future security
of supply and setting the sharp price rise" in a few years time,
Naimi's deputy warned a conference last month.
But in the meantime, cheaper fuel prices and rising
consumption, coupled with a reduction in high-cost oil
production, is an essential part of Saudi Arabia's strategy for
rebalancing the oil market.
Saudi Arabia is relying on low prices and strong consumption
growth to mop up some of the excess crude oil production in the
market and help absorb extra Iranian barrels once sanctions are
lifted in 2016.
