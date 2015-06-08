LONDON, June 8 Partners in Gateley Holdings
shared a 25 million pounds($38 million) windfall on
Monday when the group became the first British law firm to list
on the London stock Exchange.
Shares worth some 30 million pounds were placed on London's
junior AIM market, the company said, giving the firm an initial
stock market value of 100 million pounds, short of its target of
140 million.
Some 81 partners were eligible to participate in the sale,
the company said last month. They would share an initial 25
million pounds, it said, while the remaining 5 million pounds
would help fund the company's growth.
Chief Executive Michael Ward hailed the flotation, or
initial public offering (IPO), as a significant achievement,
with some 10 percent of the shares snapped up by the firm's
clients.
"The IPO will provide the platform for the continued success
of the business, as well as accelerate its growth opportunities
and facilitate value creation through an increased ability to
acquire, incentivise, differentiate and where sensible
diversify," Ward said.
Gateley, which has 4,000 corporate and 1,500 private clients
and whose core sectors are banking and financial services,
corporate, business services, employment and pensions and
property, took the step after a change in the law last year
allowing non-lawyers to own and invest in law firms.
Australian law firm Slater & Gordon was the first
international group to go public, via a listing in Australia in
2007, and its subsequent expansion spurred Gateley's move, Ward
said last month.
Cantor Fitzgerald was nominated adviser and broker for
Gateley's listing, which involved the placing of 31.8 million
ordinary shares with institutional and other investors at 95
pence apiece.
The stock was trading at 97.5p by 1517 GMT.
($1 = 0.6547 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)