LONDON, April 16 London Gatwick, the capital's
second-largest airport, was forced to close its runway
temporarily on Monday after a Virgin Atlantic flight
made an emergency landing, the airline and airport said.
The Virgin flight which was heading to Orlando in the United
States was forced to turn back after the plane developed a
problem.
"Due to a technical problem on board the aircraft, the
captain decided as a precautionary measure to immediately
evacuate the aircraft," Virgin said in a statement.
"Our teams at Gatwick are now looking after our passengers
and assisting with their immediate requirements."
The Airbus A330-300 aircraft was carrying 13 crew and 299
passengers, the statement added.
On its Twitter website, Gatwick said the incident had forced
the airport to close.
"Currently there are temporary delays to departing &
arriving flights caused by an aircraft with technical issues on
the runway," it said.
