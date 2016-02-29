LONDON Feb 29 London's Gatwick Airport said its runway had been temporarily closed on Monday due to a spillage, but added it was expected to reopen shortly.

The airport, to the south of London, gave no further details of the spillage but said on Twitter it was hoping services would return to normal quickly.

Gatwick is Britain's second largest airport and is used by over 40 million passengers each year. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)