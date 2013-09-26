(Corrects previous y/y estimate for business investment to -3.5 pct) Sept 26 LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters)- The Office for National Statistics released the following data on final gross domestic product and current account. (Previous estimates in brackets) Q2 Q1 Q2 F'CAST GDP AT MARKET PRICES (constant prices) Pct change q/q 0.7 (0.7) 0.4 (0.3) 0.7 Pct change y/y 1.3 (1.5) 0.2 (0.3) 1.5 CURRENT ACCOUNT Q2 Q1 Q2 F'CAST (bln stg) -13.0 -21.8 (-14.51) -12.0 IMPLIED GDP DEFLATOR AT MARKET PRICES Pct change q/q -0.3 (-0.3) 0.7 (0.7) Pct change y/y 2.1 (1.8) 2.2 (2.0) OUTPUT DATA (constant, basic prices) QQ YY Agriculture etc 2.0 (1.7) -3.3 (-4.9) Mining/quarrying inc oil 1.5 (1.4) -4.1 (-4.3) Manufacturing sector 0.9 (0.7) -0.4 (-0.6) Electricity, gas, air -2.1 (-2.4) -0.7 (-0.8) Water supply, sewage 2.0 (2.3) 2.0 (2.5) Total production 0.8 (0.6) -0.7 (-0.8) Construction 1.9 (1.4) 0.5 (-0.5) SERVICE INDUSTRIES Distribution,hotels,catering 1.8 (1.7) 4.2 (4.3) Transport and communication 0.2 (0.6) 1.8 (2.0) Business, services & finance 0.7 (0.6) 1.9 (1.6) Government and other svs UNCH (UNCH) 1.0 (1.5) Total service industries 0.6 (0.6) 2.1 (2.1) EXPENDITURE DATA (constant prices) QQ YY Households 0.3 (0.4) 1.8 (1.6) Non-profit institutions 0.7 (-2.5) -5.1 (-3.0) General government 0.5 (0.9) 0.8 (2.7) Gross fixed capital form. 0.8 (1.7) -5.3 (-4.8) of which business investm. -2.7 (0.9) -8.5 (-3.5) Total domestic 0.6 (0.3) 0.7 (0.4) Total exports 3.0 (3.6) 3.3 (3.4) Total final expenditure 1.1 (1.1) 1.3 (1.1) less total imports 2.9 (2.5) 1.9 (0.1) GDP at market prices 0.7 (0.7) 1.3 (1.5) Q2 Q1 Chg in inventories (mln stg) 1,769 863 INCOME DATA (percentage change) QQ YY Compensation of employees 2.9 (2.4) 3.8 (2.7) Gross operating surplus of corporations -5.6 (-4.8) 2.7 (4.5) Real household disposable income 1.5 -0.7 Q2 Q1 Household saving ratio (pct) 5.9 4.4 (Reporting by UK Economics team in London) (Writing by Patrick Graham)