LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's economy grew 0.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, in line with forecasts, official data confirmed on Thursday.

Compared with the same period last year, Britain's economic growth was 1.3 percent, revised down from a previous reading, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS revised down quarterly growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2012 and said full-year growth last year now stood at 0.1 percent, down from an earlier estimate of 0.2 percent.

Growth in the first quarter of 2013 was revised up to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent.

In the second quarter of this year, construction and industrial both grew at their fastest pace since the second quarter of 2010. Britain's giant services sector growth was 0.6 percent, the same as the first quarter.

The pace of quarterly economic growth is widely expected to have gathered further speed in the third quarter, possibly to around 1 percent.